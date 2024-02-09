Kansas Motorists See Slight Dip in Gas Prices

Motorists in the Sunflower State are enjoying slightly lower prices at the pump.

As reported by Triple-A, the average price for a gallon of regular fell yesterday in Kansas to a half cent over $2.74, this as the corresponding national figure rose to a little over $3.15.

Oklahoma motorists currently lay claim to the lowest average prices at the pump, with the Sooner State average falling incrementally to a few tenths over $2.67.

Prices remain highest in Hawaii, where motorists say the Aloha State figure rising slightly to just over $4.69.