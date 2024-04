Kansas motorists are shelling out a little more as they top off the tank.

As reported by Triple-A, the average price for a gallon of regular rose yesterday in the Sunflower State to $3.27, this as the corresponding national figure also inched upward to $3.63.

The lowest gas prices continue to be found in Colorado, where the Boulder State average increased slightly to a few tenths over $3.08.

Costs remain highest in California, rising on Thursday to just over $5.41.