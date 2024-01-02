Kansas Motorists Greet 2024 with Lower Prices at the Pump

By KSAL Staff January 2, 2024

Kansas motorists enter 2024 with some of the nation’s lowest prices at the pump.

As reported by Triple-A, the average price for a gallon of regular fell yesterday in the Sunflower State to a few tenths under $2.72, this as the corresponding national figure dipped to $3.11.

Mississippi motorists started 2024 with the nation’s lowest average price of exactly two sixty-six, with Arkansas and Texas trailing by a few tenths. At the opposite end of the gas-price spectrum, California rolled into the New Year with the nation’s highest average gas price of just under $4.71 per gallon.