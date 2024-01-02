Kansas Motorists Greet 2024 with Lower Prices at the Pump

Kansas motorists enter 2024 with some of the nation’s lowest prices at the pump.

As reported by Triple-A, the average price for a gallon of regular fell yesterday in the Sunflower State to a few tenths under $2.72, this as the corresponding national figure dipped to $3.11.

Mississippi motorists started 2024 with the nation’s lowest average price of exactly two sixty-six, with Arkansas and Texas trailing by a few tenths. At the opposite end of the gas-price spectrum, California rolled into the New Year with the nation’s highest average gas price of just under $4.71 per gallon.