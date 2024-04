Motorists in the Sunflower State are shelling out a few extra bucks as they top off the tank.

As reported by Triple-A, the average price for a gallon of regular rose yesterday in Kansas to a few tenths under $3.18, this as the corresponding national figure rose to a few tenths below $3.57.

Prices were lowest yesterday in Colorado, falling incrementally to just under $3.07. At the opposite end of the gas-price spectrum, costs were up in California at exactly $5.20 cents per gallon.