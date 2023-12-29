Kansas Motorists End 2023 with Lower Prices at Pump

Kansas motorists are spending a little more to top off the tank as they head into the final weekend of 2023.

As reported by Triple-A, the average price for a gallon of regular fell yesterday in the Sunflower State to a tenth over $2.73, this as the corresponding national figure dipped a fraction to just over $3.12.

Texas posted the nation’s lowest average price yesterday, with the Lone Star State figure remaining at a tenth over $2.67.

To no one’s surprise, costs were highest in Hawaii, rising slightly yesterday to a few tenths over $4.67.