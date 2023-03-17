Kansas Medical-Marijuana a No-Go

A medical-marijuana bill is a no-go in Kansas for the rest of the year.

On Thursday Republicans in the state senate’s Federal and State Affairs Committee voted to “table” Senate Bill 135. Both Democrats on the committee voted to keep the measure alive.

The vote means no further action on or discussions related to the proposal will happened in 2023.

Three law enforcement organizations including the Kansas Sheriffs’ Association, the Kansas Association of the Chiefs of Police, and the Kansas Peace Officers Association were at the meeting urging legislators to not let the legislation proceed.

Proponents of medical marijuana content Thursday’s decision is only delaying the inevitable.

State officials say committee members could resurrect the bill next year.