Kansas Man Snags World Record Paddlefish

A Kansas man who says he didn’t even know what a paddlefish was has caught one in Missouri that’s set a world record.

State Conservation Fisheries officials say it happened on St. Patrick’s Day as Chad Williams of Olathe was snagging with friends at the Lake of the Ozarks. Williams says when he hooked something on his line, he knew it was pretty big.

The 164-pound, 13-ounce fish has now been certified as a world record breaker. The paddlefish is a sharklike fish with an elongated, paddlelike snout. It’s also known as a spoonbill.

Williams said he and his wife kept some of the paddlefish meat and shared the rest with their fishing group. He plans to taxidermy the head.

Photo via Missouri Department of Conservation