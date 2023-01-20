Salina, KS

Now: 37 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 45 ° | Lo: 29 °

Kansas Man Admits Guilt, Awaits Sentencing in Death-Threat Case

MetrosourceJanuary 20, 2023

A state resident awaits sentencing after he admitted in court yesterday that he had threatened to kill Kansas U.S. Congressman Jake LaTurner last summer.

On Thursday, a federal jury convicted 32-year-old Chase Neill of leaving a death threat on the Republican lawmaker’s voicemail in early June.

Maximum penalty for threatening a public official reportedly is punishable by 10 years in prison and a fine of 250 thousand dollars.

Court officials say Neill claimed he “heard the sound of God’s trumpet” before he left the actionable message.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2023. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Kansas Man Admits Guilt, Awaits Sen...

A state resident awaits sentencing after he admitted in court yesterday that he had threatened to ki...

January 20, 2023 Comments

Jayhawks on the Road to Face No. 18...

Sports News

January 20, 2023

Minneapolis splits on day two of Mi...

Sports News

January 20, 2023

Tips Sought in Burglary Case

Kansas News

January 20, 2023

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Kansas Man Admits Guilt, ...
January 20, 2023Comments
Tips Sought in Burglary C...
January 20, 2023Comments
Storm Training Sessions P...
January 19, 2023Comments
Utility Warns of Scam
January 19, 2023Comments

LISTEN LIVE

© 2007 - 2023 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KYEZ  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra