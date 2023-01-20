Kansas Man Admits Guilt, Awaits Sentencing in Death-Threat Case

A state resident awaits sentencing after he admitted in court yesterday that he had threatened to kill Kansas U.S. Congressman Jake LaTurner last summer.

On Thursday, a federal jury convicted 32-year-old Chase Neill of leaving a death threat on the Republican lawmaker’s voicemail in early June.

Maximum penalty for threatening a public official reportedly is punishable by 10 years in prison and a fine of 250 thousand dollars.

Court officials say Neill claimed he “heard the sound of God’s trumpet” before he left the actionable message.