Kansas Man Accused of Threatening President

A Kansas man is facing federal charges for allegedly threatening the President of the United States.

According to the U.S Attorney’s Office, 45-year-old Cody McCormick of Wichita was indicted on three counts of making a threat against President Joe Biden.

Wichita TV station KAKE reports a criminal complaint shows the investigation started last month when the Secret Service said McCormick made the following threatening posts on Facebook:

“You will kill me the FBI will the ATF you all will I will be getting a AR-15 and I will be going to kill Joe Biden the worst f—— president ever f— my life and his country is going to hell because of him it’s my job to kill and finish him.”

“I plan on kill Joe Biden the worst President in US history he is f—— disgrace. I will get a Greyhound bus ticket and go and shoot him. Ithere way I will go end his f—— life I promise you.”