Salina Police are investigating a business burglary after a large assortment of Kansas lottery tickets were stolen.

Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that a staff member at Jump Start gas station, 220 W. Magnolia discovered the crime when they came to work at 6am on Sunday morning.

Police say someone shattered a glass door to gain access to the store and swiped $800 worth of Kansas Lottery tickets.

Loss and damage in the case is listed at $1,400.