A lucky Kansas Lottery player is holding a Powerball ticket worth 50-thousand dollars.

According to a lottery spokesperson, the as-yet-unredeemed ticket matched four numbers and the Powerball to win.

Those winning numbers, which were announced on Wednesday, are 19, 29, 34, 44 and 50, plus Powerball 25 and PowerPlay 2X.

Lottery officials say tomorrow’s Powerball drawing includes a jackpot of 52-million dollars.