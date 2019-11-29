Kansas Lottery Encourages Responsible Gifting

Many people will head to the stores this weekend for the start of the holiday shopping season, and while lottery tickets make great stocking stuffers, the Kansas Lottery is reminding people that you must be 18 years of age or older to play.

This holiday season, the Kansas Lottery, in partnership with the National Council of Problem Gambling and the International Centre for Youth Gambling Problems and High-Risk Behaviors at McGill University, is joining a worldwide effort to encourage everyone to “Gift Responsibly”.

The annual “Gift Responsibly” national campaign promotes responsible gambling while reminding players that Lottery products are not made for children.

“While The Kansas Lottery offers a lot of fun products, they are not for children,” said Kansas Lottery Executive Director Stephen Durrell. “The Kansas Lottery takes responsible gaming seriously and reminds everyone that lottery tickets are great gifts, but only for people 18 years or older.”

It is illegal for a Kansas Lottery retailer to knowingly sell a lottery ticket to a minor. The potential penalty for selling lottery tickets to a minor is up to one year in jail and a $2,500 fine. Minors are also prohibited by law from claiming a prize won on a Kansas Lottery ticket.

So remember, if you’re going to gift Lottery products this year, keep a person’s age in mind and gift responsibly!