Kansas Looking For New Football Coach

(Lawrence, KS) — Kansas is in the market for its third head football coach in four years after parting ways with Les Miles.

Miles agreed to a 1.99-million dollar buyout over the remaining three years on his KU contract after revelations of past sexual and misconduct allegations while at LSU.

Miles had a 3-and-18 record in two seasons with the Jayhawks.

Kansas AD Jeff Long revealed a search firm will be hired to assist in the search.

Long’s history of hiring football coaches includes Bobby Petrino and Bret Bielema when he was the Arkansas AD, as well as Miles in Lawrence.