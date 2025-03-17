Kansas Livestock Foundation Scholarships Available

The Kansas Livestock Foundation (KLF) now is accepting applications for scholarships for the 2025-26 school year. Applicants must be graduates of a Kansas high school and enrolled at a Kansas community or senior college for the fall 2025 semester.

According to the organization, the Merck Cartridges for Cash program offers $1,500 scholarships to Kansas State University College of Veterinary Medicine students and $1,000 awards to undergraduates studying animal science and planning to actively participate in livestock production. Since Finney County KLA members turned in the most cartridges in 2024, at least one student from that county will receive a Cartridges for Cash scholarship, providing there is a qualified applicant.

Hampel Oil/Mobil Delvac will offer $1,000 scholarships to juniors and seniors at K-State and Fort Hays State University (FHSU). GoBob America’s Ranch Equipment will sponsor a $1,000 award for a student sophomore year or above attending a Kansas junior or senior college. Equity Bank will offer a $2,500 scholarship to juniors or seniors at K-State or FHSU. Rally House will sponsor a $1,000 award to a student attending K-State.

Proceeds from the 2024 KLF Club Calf Sale will fund $1,000 Youth in Ag scholarships. Kansas CattleWomen (KCW) $1,000 scholarships also will be offered, funded by donations to KCW.

Scholarships in the amount of $1,500 will be offered in memory of Douglas A. Laue, a past chairman of the KLA Cattle Feeders Council. These will be awarded to junior or senior students at K-State or FHSU. Glenn & Clyde Lindstrom scholarships in the amount of $1,000 also are being offered, with preference given to students attending USD 400. A $1,000 scholarship will be offered by Scott Johnson and Family to students attending K-State and pursuing a degree in animal sciences and industry, agricultural communications and journalism, agribusiness or agricultural economics. A $500 scholarship will be offered in memory of Fred H. Woodbury to a sophomore or above attending a Kansas community or senior college, with preference given to a student residing in Chase, Franklin, Lyon, Osage or Wabaunsee county.

One application applies to all scholarships and can be accessed here. For questions about the program, contact Ryan Higbie at [email protected]. All materials must be submitted digitally by April 7. In 2024, 34 students were awarded a total of $38,500 through the KLF scholarship program.