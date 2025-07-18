Kansas Legislature Approves Medicaid Dental Rate Increase

For the first time in more than 25 years, Kansas Medicaid dental reimbursement rates are seeing a significant boost. The Kansas Legislature has appropriated $10 million to increase Medicaid dental rates, effective July 1, 2025. While the increase does not bring reimbursement to parity with commercial insurance rates, it marks a historic step toward strengthening the state’s dental provider network and improving access to care.

More than four dozen dental practices and organizations across Kansas joined together this year to advocate for increased investment in Medicaid dental care.

“This increase is the result of strong collaboration across Kansas’ dental and public health communities,” said Tanya Dorf Brunner, executive director of Oral Health Kansas. “It’s a foundation we can build on as we continue working toward long-term solutions that make quality dental care accessible to every Kansan.”

The prioritization of rate increases was informed by a joint survey conducted by Oral Health Kansas and the Kansas Dental Association, which gathered input from more than 75 dental providers. The goal was to identify the most impactful areas to target within the funding:

● Exams: increased by 50 percent

● Cleanings, scaling and root planing: increased by 35 percent

● X-rays and composite fillings: increased by 20 percent

● All other services: increased by 10 percent

The complete rate update notice is available on the Kansas Department of Health and Environment website at: FY2026 Dental Rate Increase

“This increase sends a strong message that Kansas values its dental providers and is committed to improving access to care,” said Kevin Robertson, executive director of the Kansas

Dental Association. “We’re proud to have worked with so many dedicated partners to help make it happen.”

While only about 30% of Kansas dentists currently participate in Medicaid, the hope is that these targeted increases, along with ongoing support from initiatives like Pathways to Oral Health, will encourage more providers to join or stay in the program.

“Every rate matters,” added Dorf Brunner. “Our approach is about honoring all the services providers deliver, while giving extra weight to the ones that are most critical for building sustainable, preventive care.”

The Pathways to Oral Health initiative complements this rate increase by providing tools to improve dental care access for Kansans with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Supported by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) and in partnership with all three KanCare managed care organizations, Pathways to Oral Health provides tools for both patients and providers, including the customizable My Dental Care Passport and one-on-one Medicaid support for dental offices to reduce barriers and create more inclusive, person-centered dental care across Kansas.