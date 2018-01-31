Kansas Leaders Like Trump’s Speech

Kansas representatives in DC approve of President Trump’s State of the Union Address.

Senator Pat Roberts praised the Trump Administration for lifting regulatory tax burdens for businesses and individuals.

First District Congressman Roger Marshall noted that the President called for unity and strength. Marshall added he was touched by the people’s stories mentioned during the speech. In a release Marshall said said “we’ve got your back Mr. President”.

Most Americans think President Trump did well on his first State of the Union address.

A CBS New poll found that about three-quarters of Americans said Trump did a good job. A quarter disapproved, yet 80-percent of people thought Trump was trying to unite the nation. A third said they felt safer after listening to the president.

Of course, much of the response was along party lines. About 90 percent of Republicans said the speech made them feel proud, while about half of Democrats felt angry. Just over half gave Trump credit for the current economy.