Salina, KS

Now: 45 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 55 ° | Lo: 30 °

Kansas Leaders Like Trump’s Speech

Metro Source News / KSAL StaffJanuary 31, 2018

Kansas representatives in DC approve of  President Trump’s State of the Union Address.

Senator Pat Roberts praised the Trump Administration for lifting regulatory tax burdens for businesses and individuals.

First District Congressman Roger Marshall noted that the President called for unity and strength. Marshall added he was touched by the people’s stories mentioned during the speech. In a release Marshall said said “we’ve got your back Mr. President”.

Most Americans think President Trump did well on his first State of the Union address.

A CBS New poll found that about three-quarters of Americans said Trump did a good job. A quarter disapproved, yet 80-percent of people thought Trump was trying to unite the nation. A third said they felt safer after listening to the president.

Of course, much of the response was along party lines. About 90 percent of Republicans said the speech made them feel proud, while about half of Democrats felt angry. Just over half gave Trump credit for the current economy.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Kansas News

KC Musician Headlines Friday Night ...

Multiple events are planned for First Friday Night Live this week in Downtown Salina. According t...

January 31, 2018 Comments

Salina Police

Flour Mill’s Truck Damaged

Kansas News

January 31, 2018

Kansas Leaders Like Trump’s Speech

Kansas News

January 31, 2018

Ell-Saline Swept by Rival Benningto...

Sports News

January 31, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

KC Musician Headlines Fri...
January 31, 2018Comments
Salina Police
Flour Mill’s Truck ...
January 31, 2018Comments
Kansas Leaders Like Trump...
January 31, 2018Comments
Home Security System, TV&...
January 30, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018