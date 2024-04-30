Kansas Lawmakers Working On Stadium Package

Kansas lawmakers are working on a stadium funding package in the hopes of luring the Kansas City Chiefs and Kansas City Royals across the state line.

According to information released during a meeting of the Senate and House Commerce Conference Committee, the plan would include temporary and targeted changes to the STAR Bonds program. In addition, there would be two stadium projects allowed and at least one-billion-dollars in investment.

Jackson County, Missouri, voters rejected a stadium sales tax extension. The measure failed by a 58-to-42-percent margin. The three-eights-cent sales tax extension would have funded a new stadium for the Kansas City Royals and renovations to Arrowhead Stadium for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Over the weekend Kansas City Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt indicated he is considering future stadium options. He says options could include building a new stadium for the team, but no timeline for any plans have been announced.

A STAR Bond project approved by the Kansas Department of Commerce was one of the funding mechanisms which helped fund the renovation of the Salina downtown area. To qualify for STAR Bonds a project must meet very specific criteria including things like generating tourism to the area that include 30 percent of new traffic from outside a 100 mile radius, and 20 percent from outside the state.