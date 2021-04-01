Salina, KS

Now: 62 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 71 ° | Lo: 41 °

Kansas Lawmakers Revoke Gov.’s Mask Mandate

KSAL StaffApril 1, 2021

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly’s updated statewide mask mandate had a short lifespan.

On Thursday, the Kansas Legislative Coordinating Council voted to revoke the Governor’s latest mask mandate. The vote was 5-2.

The decision comes after earlier on Thursday, Kelly issued a new statewide mask mandate that was supposed to run through May 28, 2021.

Speaker Ron Ryckman (R-Olathe), Majority Leader Dan Hawkins (R-Wichita), and Speaker Pro Tem Blaine Finch (R-Ottawa) issued the following joint statement:

“Public health mandates should be short-term, data-driven and reserved only for pressing emergency situations. They should not be used to dictate Kansans’ daily lives year after year. If data is the real driver behind the Governor’s approach, then let’s rely on the numbers. In November, the Governor issued her last statewide mask mandate saying there was a “worrying spike” in cases. At that time, Kansas had 5,217 new cases and a 7-day average of 2,430 new cases. Now, Kansas has only 36 new cases and a 7-day average of 216 cases.

Kansans have banded together for over a year to successfully reduce the spread of COVID – and they’ve done so during a time when most counties had opted out of the Governor’s mask mandate. With cases dropping and no data to support the need for another statewide mandate, the best approach has proven to be local control. We support the continued ability of communities to tailor solutions that work for them, and we urge all Kansans to continue to practice recommended measures of infection control for their health and the health of those around them.”

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

COVID-19 Top News

Kansas Lawmakers Revoke Gov.’...

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly's updated statewide mask mandate had a short lifespan. On Thursday, the K...

April 1, 2021 Comments

Love Chloe Plate Proposal

Top News

April 1, 2021

ATV Stolen From The City Is Later F...

Kansas News

April 1, 2021

Car Hits Home and Flees, Suspect La...

Kansas News

April 1, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

ATV Stolen From The City ...
April 1, 2021Comments
Car Hits Home and Flees, ...
April 1, 2021Comments
Man Shot at Manhattan Mal...
April 1, 2021Comments
8 New Saline County COVID...
March 31, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices