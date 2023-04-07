Kansas Lawmakers Pass Parental ‘Opt-Out’ Bill On LGBTQ-Related Instruction

State lawmakers are moving ahead with a bill Thursday that would enable parents to opt to remove their children from LGBTQ-related instruction in Kansas public schools.

Members of the Republican-led Kansas House passed the bill yesterday on a 76-to-46 vote. Should Governor Laura Kelly sign the measure, parents would have the option of an alternate activity or lesson for their children in K-12 to a lesson or activity they feel “impairs the parent’s sincerely held beliefs, values or principles.”

Officials say the bill is in step with similar “parental-rights” legislation passed in other states.