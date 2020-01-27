Kansas Law Enforcement Agencies Earn Community Traffic Safety Awards

The Salina Police Department and Saline County Sheriff’s Office are among over 50 law enforcement agencies across the state being recognized for traffic safety.

According to AAA Kansas, 51 law enforcement agencies comprising 38 police departments and 13 sheriff’s offices, are being honored with AAA Kansas Community Traffic Safety Awards for their 2019 work to keep roadways in their cities and counties safe through a variety of initiatives and programs.

The awards have been presented annually since 2011 by AAA Kansas to community law enforcement agencies for their efforts to successfully and cost-effectively improve local traffic safety. The agencies are scored and recognized for their efforts in multiple categories, including education, emergency medical response, enforcement and engineering.

“Our police departments and sheriff’s offices in Kansas do an excellent job in keeping motorists, cyclists and pedestrians safe in their communities,” said Shawn Steward, Public Affairs Manager for AAA Kansas. “We salute these 51 law enforcement partners – a record number receiving this honor – for their commitment, hard work and, in many cases, creative community engagement, in delivering effective and successful traffic safety programs.”

The winning law enforcement agencies will be recognized by AAA Kansas with presentations and award plaques in their communities in the coming weeks and months. The honored agencies and their award levels are as follows:

Agency 2019 Award Level Andover Police Department Platinum Arkansas City Police Department Platinum Atchison Police Department Platinum Barton County Sheriff’s Office Silver Basehor Police Department Silver Bonner Springs Police Department Platinum Brown County Sheriff’s Office Platinum Caney Police Department Platinum Cheney Police Department Platinum Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office Platinum Cloud County Sheriff’s Office Gold Coffeyville Police Department Gold Concordia Police Department Gold Dodge City Police Department Platinum El Dorado Police Department Platinum Fort Scott Police Department Platinum Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Silver Gardner Police Department Silver Hays Police Department Platinum Hiawatha Police Department Gold Horton Police Department Gold Independence Police Department Gold Johnson County Sheriff’s Office Gold Kansas City Kansas Police Department Platinum Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office Gold Leawood Police Department Platinum Lenexa Police Department Platinum Linn County Sheriff’s Office Gold Lyon County Sheriff’s Office Platinum McPherson County Sheriff’s Office Silver McPherson Police Department Silver Miami County Sheriff’s Office Platinum Mission Police Department Platinum Olathe Police Department Platinum Osawatomie Police Department Platinum Overland Park Police Department Platinum Parsons Police Department Platinum Pittsburg Police Department Platinum Riley County Police Department Silver Roeland Park Police Department Platinum Salina Police Department Platinum Saline County Sheriff’s Office Silver Seneca Police Department Platinum Shawnee Police Department Gold Spring Hill Police Department Platinum Tonganoxie Police Department Platinum Wamego Police Department Silver Wellsville Police Department Silver Westwood Police Department Platinum Wichita Police Department Gold Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office Gold

Six Kansas law enforcement agencies have earned a AAA Kansas Community Traffic Safety Award in each of the nine years the awards have been given: Andover Police Department, Arkansas City Police Department, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, Olathe Police Department, Pittsburg Police Department and Shawnee Police Department.