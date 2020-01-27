Kansas Law Enforcement Agencies Earn Community Traffic Safety Awards

The Salina Police Department and Saline County Sheriff’s Office are among over 50 law enforcement agencies across the state being recognized for traffic safety.
According to AAA Kansas, 51 law enforcement agencies comprising 38 police departments and 13 sheriff’s offices, are being honored with AAA Kansas Community Traffic Safety Awards for their 2019 work to keep roadways in their cities and counties safe through a variety of initiatives and programs.
The awards have been presented annually since 2011 by AAA Kansas to community law enforcement agencies for their efforts to successfully and cost-effectively improve local traffic safety. The agencies are scored and recognized for their efforts in multiple categories, including education, emergency medical response, enforcement and engineering.
“Our police departments and sheriff’s offices in Kansas do an excellent job in keeping motorists, cyclists and pedestrians safe in their communities,” said Shawn Steward, Public Affairs Manager for AAA Kansas. “We salute these 51 law enforcement partners – a record number receiving this honor – for their commitment, hard work and, in many cases, creative community engagement, in delivering effective and successful traffic safety programs.”
The winning law enforcement agencies will be recognized by AAA Kansas with presentations and award plaques in their communities in the coming weeks and months. The honored agencies and their award levels are as follows:
|Agency
|2019 Award Level
|Andover Police Department
|Platinum
|Arkansas City Police Department
|Platinum
|Atchison Police Department
|Platinum
|Barton County Sheriff’s Office
|Silver
|Basehor Police Department
|Silver
|Bonner Springs Police Department
|Platinum
|Brown County Sheriff’s Office
|Platinum
|Caney Police Department
|Platinum
|Cheney Police Department
|Platinum
|Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office
|Platinum
|Cloud County Sheriff’s Office
|Gold
|Coffeyville Police Department
|Gold
|Concordia Police Department
|Gold
|Dodge City Police Department
|Platinum
|El Dorado Police Department
|Platinum
|Fort Scott Police Department
|Platinum
|Franklin County Sheriff’s Office
|Silver
|Gardner Police Department
|Silver
|Hays Police Department
|Platinum
|Hiawatha Police Department
|Gold
|Horton Police Department
|Gold
|Independence Police Department
|Gold
|Johnson County Sheriff’s Office
|Gold
|Kansas City Kansas Police Department
|Platinum
|Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office
|Gold
|Leawood Police Department
|Platinum
|Lenexa Police Department
|Platinum
|Linn County Sheriff’s Office
|Gold
|Lyon County Sheriff’s Office
|Platinum
|McPherson County Sheriff’s Office
|Silver
|McPherson Police Department
|Silver
|Miami County Sheriff’s Office
|Platinum
|Mission Police Department
|Platinum
|Olathe Police Department
|Platinum
|Osawatomie Police Department
|Platinum
|Overland Park Police Department
|Platinum
|Parsons Police Department
|Platinum
|Pittsburg Police Department
|Platinum
|Riley County Police Department
|Silver
|Roeland Park Police Department
|Platinum
|Salina Police Department
|Platinum
|Saline County Sheriff’s Office
|Silver
|Seneca Police Department
|Platinum
|Shawnee Police Department
|Gold
|Spring Hill Police Department
|Platinum
|Tonganoxie Police Department
|Platinum
|Wamego Police Department
|Silver
|Wellsville Police Department
|Silver
|Westwood Police Department
|Platinum
|Wichita Police Department
|Gold
|Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office
|Gold
Six Kansas law enforcement agencies have earned a AAA Kansas Community Traffic Safety Award in each of the nine years the awards have been given: Andover Police Department, Arkansas City Police Department, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, Olathe Police Department, Pittsburg Police Department and Shawnee Police Department.