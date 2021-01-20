Salina, KS

Kansas Launches New Vaccine Dashboard

Lauren FitzgeraldJanuary 20, 2021

The State of Kansas is launching a new Vaccine Dashboard in hopes of keeping Kansans informed on the progress of vaccine distribution across the state.

Wednesday, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly announced a new COVID-19 vaccine dashboard in Kansas. A collaboration with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, the COVID-19 dashboard will be updated Monday, Wednesday and Friday by 12:30 PM.

As of January 20, Kansas has:

  • Vaccinated 111,905 people,
  • Administered 129,349 total vaccine doses,
  • Distributed 202,225 vaccine doses.

To view the COVID-19 vaccination dashboard, click here.

