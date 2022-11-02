Kansas Landmarks to Light the World in Teal

Landmarks across Kansas will light up in teal Thursday night is support of Alzheimer’s awareness.

The Flint Hills Discover Center, Lied Center of Kansas and other Kansas landmarks, together with more than 800 other buildings and landmarks around the world, will be lighting up teal on November 3rd to raise Alzheimer’s awareness as part of the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America’s (AFA) Light the World in Teal program.

Organizers say the annual program, held in November as part of Alzheimer’s Awareness Month, aims to literally shine a spotlight on Alzheimer’s disease and show support for the millions of people affected by it. Teal is AFA’s Alzheimer’s awareness color.

Participating Kansas landmarks include:

Flint Hills Discovery Center (Manhattan)

Lied Center of Kansas (Lawrence)

Wichita Art Museum

Wichita City Hall

Overland Park Convention Center

Sunrise Senior Living of Overland Park

Sunrise of Leawood

Sunrise of Lenexa

“Having these Kansas landmarks all ‘go teal’ on the same day is a powerful and incredible way to raise awareness and show support for the millions of families who are affected by Alzheimer’s disease,” said Charles J. Fuschillo, Jr., AFA’s President & CEO. “AFA thanks each of them for helping to light the world in teal for Alzheimer’s awareness and literally shining a light on the issue of Alzheimer’s disease.”

The Kansas landmarks will be joined by more than 770 other sites worldwide in “going teal” for Alzheimer’s awareness on November 3rd. This is the ninth year of AFA’s Light the World in Teal campaign.

Individuals can also participate in raising Alzheimer’s awareness by “going teal” on their own November 3rd. You can wear teal or even use social media by turning your profile/cover photo teal or share graphics on social media to raise awareness.

More than 6.2 million Americans, including 55,000 Kansans, are currently living with Alzheimer’s disease. The number of people with Alzheimer’s is projected to more than double by 2060, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

For more information about AFA’s Light the World in Teal program, including a list of participating landmarks, visit www.lighttheworldinteal.com. Families looking for additional information about Alzheimer’s disease or support services can contact AFA at 866-232-8484 or www.alzfdn.org.