Kansas’ KJ Adams Named Big 12 Player of the Week

KU Athletics ReleaseJanuary 16, 2023

IRVING, Texas – Kansas sophomore KJ Adams has been named the Big 12 Player of the Week in a vote by a media panel which covers the league. It is the first conference weekly honor for the Austin, Texas, forward.

In the win 79-75 against Oklahoma on Jan. 10, Adams scored a career-high 22 points on 8-of-13 (61.5%) shooting with six rebounds, two blocked shots and a steal. It was Adams’ first 20-point game of his career. In the 62-60 win versus No. 14 Iowa State on Jan. 14, Adams made the game-winning shot with 10 seconds remaining. He ended the contest with 15 points on 6-of-9 (66.7%) shooting with six rebounds, an assist, steal and blocked shot. For the week, Adams averaged 18.5 points, six rebounds and shot 63.6 percent from the field.

One of the most improved players in college basketball, Adams leads Kansas with 65.1 shooting percentage in 2022-23. He is averaging 10.4 points and 4.5 rebounds per game overall and 16.0 ppg and 4.5 rpg in Big 12 contests. On last season’s NCAA National Championship team, Adams averaged 1.0 points and 0.8 rebounds in 37 games played.

Adams marks the fourth Big 12 weekly honor for a Jayhawk in 2022-23. Redshirt-junior forward Jalen Wilson was the Big 12 Player of the Week on Dec. 5, while freshman guard Gradey Dick has been named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week twice, on Nov. 21 and Dec. 5.

