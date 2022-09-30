Kansas Joins Multi-State Lawsuit against Biden Plan to Forgive Student-Loan Debt

Kansas is joining Nebraska, Iowa, Missouri, Arkansas and South Carolina in a multi-state lawsuit opposing President Joe Biden’s plan to forgive up to 20 grand in student-loan debt for millions of current and former college students.

State officials allege that the proposed measure would misuse funds provided by the HEROES Act, a multi-billion-dollar, coronavirus-related stimulus plan passed in 2020.

One study estimated that the Biden plan, if enacted, would cost taxpayers more than 400 billion dollars over a 10-year period.