Kansas Joins Multi-State Lawsuit against Biden Plan to Forgive Student-Loan Debt

MetrosourceSeptember 30, 2022

Kansas is joining Nebraska, Iowa, Missouri, Arkansas and South Carolina in a multi-state lawsuit opposing President Joe Biden’s plan to forgive up to 20 grand in student-loan debt for millions of current and former college students.

State officials allege that the proposed measure would misuse funds provided by the HEROES Act, a multi-billion-dollar, coronavirus-related stimulus plan passed in 2020.

One study estimated that the Biden plan, if enacted, would cost taxpayers more than 400 billion dollars over a 10-year period.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

