Kansas Jayhawks Named Cheez-It National Team of the Week

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Jayhawks have been named the Cheez-It National Team of the Week following its 38-33 victory over No. 6 Oklahoma on Saturday. The award, presented by the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA), was announced Monday.

Kansas improved to 6-2 on the year and 3-2 in Big 12 play with its first win over Oklahoma since 1997. The Jayhawks outscored OU 12-6 in the fourth quarter and took the lead for good following a nine-yard touchdown run by Devin Neal with 55 seconds to play. KU’s defense then held the Sooners scoreless on their final drive, closing out the game when Kwinton Lassiter broke up an OU pass attempt in the end zone on the final play of the game.

The win was the first for Kansas over a top 10 team since the Jayhawks defeated No. 5 Virginia Tech in the 2008 Orange Bowl. It was also KU’s first regular season win over a top 10 team since defeating No. 4 Colorado in 1995 and the first top 10 victory at home since defeating No. 2 Oklahoma in 1984.

In the victory, the Jayhawks were led by Neal, who rushed for 112 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries, and Daniel Hishaw Jr., who ran for 51 yards and two touchdowns. Jason Bean threw for 218 yards and rushed for a touchdown as the Jayhawks totaled 443 yards of total offense against OU.

Defensively, Kansas was led by Kenny Logan Jr., who recorded 10 tackles and Marvin Grant, who had 8. Mello Dotson got the scoring started with a 37-yard interception returned for a touchdown in the first quarter, which is KU’s third defensive touchdown of the season. The Jayhawks had four tackles for loss, one sack and two fumble recoveries, with Cornell Wheeler and JB Brown both recording takeaways.

The Football Writers Association of America’s National Team of the Week was created as part of the Grantland Rice Super 16 Poll in 2002. Since then, it has been awarded each week during the regular season by various committees that have included members of the FWAA All-America Committee, the association’s board of directors and its past presidents. For the 2023 season, Cheez-It will present the national team of the week with the bowl partner, Florida Citrus Sports, host of the Cheez-It Bowl and Pop-Tarts Bowl, both played in Orlando.

This is the sixth time that Kansas has earned the FWAA National Team of the Week award, and first since its 57-56 overtime victory at Texas in 2021. Kansas also won the award during the 2019, 2016, 2008 and 2007 seasons.

Kansas returns to action on Saturday, Nov. 4, with a trip to Ames, Iowa to face Iowa State. The game will kick off at 6 p.m. CT from Jack Trice Stadium, with the game televised on ESPN.