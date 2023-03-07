Kansas’ Jalen Wilson Named The Sporting News All-America First Team

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Two days after garnering unanimous Big 12 Player of the Year and All-Big 12 First Team honors, Kansas redshirt-junior Jalen Wilson has been named to 2022-23 The Sporting News All-America First Team announced Tuesday.

Joining Wilson on The Sporting News All-America First Team is Drew Timme of Gonzaga, Zach Edey of Purdue, Trayce Jackson-Davis of Indiana and Brandon Miller of Alabama. The Sporting News is one of four entities used in compiling the Consensus All-America Team, along with the Associated Press, National Association of Basketball Coaches and the United States Basketball Writers Association.

Wilson leads the Big 12 in scoring at 19.7 points per game, which is 29th nationally, and includes two 30-point performances and 17 games of 20 or more points scored. The Denton, Texas, forward also leads the Big 12 in rebounds per game at 8.4 rpg and in double-doubles with 10.

On nearly every national player of the year watch list, Wilson ranks tied for 31st on the Kansas career scoring list, currently at 1,364 points, and his 764 career rebounds are 15th on the KU list. Wilson’s 26 career double-doubles are ninth on the KU all-time list.

Ranked No. 3 nationally, Big 12 regular-season champion Kansas (25-6, 13-5) enters the 2023 Big 12 Championship as the No. 1 seed for the 18th time in the 27-year history of the league.

The Jayhawks will face the winner of the No. 8 West Virginia vs. No. 9 Texas Tech game in the quarterfinals on Thursday, March 9, at 2 p.m. (Central) at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri. The WVU-TTU contest will be played March 8 at 6 p.m., also at T-Mobile Center.

Jalen Wilson 2022-23 Honors

The Sporting News All-America First Team

Big 12 Player of the Year (unanimous selection)

All-Big 12 First Team (unanimous selection)

Wooden Award Final Ballot (1 of 15)

Oscar Robertson Trophy Late Season Watch List (1 of 15)

Naismith Trophy Midseason Team (1 of 30)

Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year Top 10

Wooden Award Late Season Top 20 Watch List

The Sporting News Midseason All-America First Team

Oscar Robertson Trophy Midseason Watch List (1 of 50)

Wooden Award Midseason Top 25 Watch List

Big 12 Player of the Week (12.5.22)

Battle 4 Atlantis All-Tournament Team

Wooden Award Preseason Top 50 Watch List

Naismith Trophy Preseason Watch List (1 of 50)

The Sporting News Preseason All-America Second Team

Preseason All-Big 12 Team

Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year Watch List

NABC Division I Player of the Year Watch List (1 of 20)