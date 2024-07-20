Storm Damage Assistance Available

Assistance is available for those in Salina impacted by recent storms.

Residents affected by recent severe weather in Saline County should contact the Kansas Insurance Department if they have an issue with an insurance claim.

According to Kansas Insurance Commissioner Vicki Schmidt, the Department has been in contact with local authorities in Saline County and urges residents affected by the storm to contact the Department if they need assistance.

“Severe weather in Kansas often means storm damage and insurance claims,” Commissioner Schmidt said. “If you have any questions about your insurance coverage after the storm or have an issue with an insurance claim in the coming weeks, please contact the Department.”

If you or someone you know is having trouble with an insurance claim, please contact the Kansas Insurance Department’s Consumer Assistance Division toll-free at 1-800-432-2484, by email at [email protected] or visit the Department online at insurance.kansas.gov for any claims-related questions or concerns.