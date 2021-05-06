Salina, KS

Kansas House Passes Marijuana Legislation

Todd PittengerMay 6, 2021

It was a historical debate Thursday on the floor of the Kansas House of Representatives at the state capitol in Topeka. For the first time ever the full house debated  medical marijuana, and for the first time ever marijuana legislation passed.

By a vote of 79 – 42 legislators approved legislation  to legalize medical marijuana today. Saline County legislators Steven Johnson and Clarke Sanders voted in favor of the legislation, while Steven Howe voted against it.

The measure was approved earlier this week by the House Committee on Federal and State Affairs.

The legislation now moves onto the senate, where it’s unclear of it will be addressed this legislative session.

If the bill becomes law, the license and sale of medical marijuana would be legal in Kansas.

