(Lawrence, KS) — Kansas basketball landed the top transfer in the country yesterday, earning a commitment from former Arizona State point guard Remy Martin.

Though he declared for the NBA Draft earlier this month, Martin can still decide to return to college and exercise the fifth year of eligibility granted to winter athletes.

Martin’s breakout moment at Arizona State came in the Sun Devils’ upset of the Jayhawks at Allen Fieldhouse back in December 2017, when he scored 21 points.