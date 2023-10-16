Kansas’ Homecoming Matchup vs. Oklahoma Set for 11 a.m. on FOX

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas football returns to action on Saturday, Oct. 28, hosting Oklahoma at 11 a.m. CT on FOX for its Homecoming game, the Big 12 announced Monday.

This will be the 114th all-time meeting between Kansas and Oklahoma, and the final matchup between the two programs as members of the Big 12 Conference. OU leads the all-time series 80-27-6, which includes a 37-14-3 record in games played in Lawrence.

It will be Kansas’ second game on FOX this season after defeating UCF, 51-22, on Oct. 7. It will also be Kansas’ first 11 a.m. game of the season.

Kansas will enter the game with a 5-2 (2-2 Big 12) record following a 39-32 defeat at Oklahoma State on Saturday. The Jayhawks are one win away from securing bowl eligibility for the second-consecutive season and KU has been ranked twice during the 2023 season.

Since the start of the 2022 season, Kansas has a record of 8-2 at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, which includes playing in front of four sold out crowds in that time.

Oklahoma is currently 6-0 on the year following a 34-30 victory over Texas on Oct. 7. The Sooners, who are currently ranked No. 6 in the AP Top 25 Poll, will host UCF on Oct. 21 before coming to Lawrence.

Fans interested in attending Kansas’ Homecoming game vs. Oklahoma can purchase single-game tickets in advance to avoid lines on game day. To purchase tickets to Kansas’ remaining home games or for more information, please click here.