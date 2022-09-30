Salina, KS

Kansas’ Homecoming Matchup vs. Iowa State Sold Out

KU Athletics ReleaseSeptember 30, 2022

LAWRENCE, Kan. – For the second straight week, David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium will be at capacity, as Kansas Athletics has officially announced a sellout for Saturday’s Homecoming matchup against Iowa State.

The 4-0 Jayhawks enter the Homecoming matchup against the 3-1 Cyclones after their best start to the season since 2009. After selling out last week against Duke, the two consecutive sellouts are the first since 2009, when Kansas played in front of sellout crowds in consecutive home games against Nebraska (Nov. 14, 2009) and No. 25 Oklahoma (Oct. 24, 2009).

Saturday’s Homecoming game will kickoff at 2:30 p.m. CT at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium and will air on ESPN2.

Fans who purchased tickets for Saturday’s game are encouraged to download their mobile tickets prior to arriving to the stadium. Fans still looking to attend are encouraged to visit Stubhub, the official secondary partner of Kansas Athletics.

KU students may still purchase the Student Combo Pass or individual game tickets for $10 by clicking here and logging into their account. Students also have the opportunity to purchase single game tickets based on availability on game day at the northeast ticket booth of David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.

Additionally, with portions of K-10 and 23rd street undergoing construction, fans are encouraged to arrive early to avoid delays and seek alternate routes. For more gameday information including pre-game festivities, entry information and more, click here.

Saturday’s matchup with Iowa State is the second of a three-game home stretch, as Kansas will host TCU on October 8. The Jayhawks will also welcome Oklahoma State on November 5 and Texas on November 19. Single-game tickets and mini plans are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased here.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

