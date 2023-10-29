Kansas History of the Kanza

How did the Kanza (Kaw) come to live in Kansas? Where did they begin and how did they make this region home? That’s the topic of the latest Thursday presentation at the the Smoky Hill Museum in Salina.

According to the organization, even after migrating from the east, the Kanza tribe continued a mobile lifestyle that included much of our present state. Join Dr. Lauren Ritterbush as she shares what we know about Indigenous migrations using archaeological evidence and early historical records relating to the Kanza.

Dr. Ritterbush is an archaeologist, ethnohistorian, and professor of anthropology at Kansas State University in Manhattan.

The Smoky Hill Museum offers this presentation on Thursday, November 2, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Enjoy the presentation in person at the Museum or from the comfort of your own home via Zoom. Register for your Zoom link at www.smokyhillmuseum.org. It will also be on Facebook.