Kansas Has Significantly Lower-Than-Average Gas Prices

Kansas motorists continue to enjoy significantly lower-than-average prices at the pump.

As reported by Triple-A, the average price for a gallon of regular was unchanged yesterday in the Sunflower State at a couple of tenths under two dollars, 74 cents, this as the corresponding national figure increased incrementally to three bucks, 12 cents.

The lowest average price was found yesterday in Mississippi, where Magnolia State motorists were paying an average of two sixty-six per gallon.

At the other extreme, prices were highest in California, falling slightly on Thursday to just under four fifty-eight.