Kansas Has Cheapest Gas in Country

Todd PittengerMarch 14, 2022

Gas prices are down slightly to begin the week, and Kansas has the cheapest in the country.

Monday’s AAA Kansas stations survey shows the national average price for regular fell a penny over the weekend, to $4.32 a gallon.

Gas is below $4.00 a gallon in only a dozen states and it’s least expensive in Kansas, where the statewide average is $3.81 a gallon. The all-time high for a gallon of regular unleaded in Kansas was posted over the Memorial Day weekend back in 2013, when the price at the pump was $3.91.

The average price in Saline County is unchanged since Thursday at $3.78 a gallon.

California gas is far and away the most expensive at $5.74 a gallon and Nevada and Hawaii are just a nickel under $5.00a gallon.

Photo by Erik Mclean on Unsplash

Kansas Has Cheapest Gas in Country

