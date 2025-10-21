Kansas Guard Joining Point Defense Task Force

The Kansas Air National Guard is joining the newly established Point Defense Task Force.

According to Senator Roger Marshall’s Office, the 184th Wing, headquartered at McConnell Air Force Base in Wichita, will serve as an operating location for a Point Defense Battle Lab. In addition, the Smoky Hill Air National Guard Range near Salina will serve as a test site for counter-unmanned aerial systems, or drone experimentation capabilities.

The goal is to rapidly advance base defense capabilities against small drone threats, with the 184th Wing tapped for its expertise in air battle management, cyber operations, and AI-enabled Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance.

The selection builds on Kansas’s comprehensive drone strategy, which integrates military, academic, and industry partners across the state. From the National Institute for Aviation Research at Wichita State University’s ability to conduct advanced research, testing, and certification support for drones to enhance safety, performance, and integration into national airspace, to the flight training and drone forensics capabilities at Kansas State University Salina, the state offers a full-spectrum ecosystem for unmanned systems development, testing, and deployment.

The Point Defense Task Force will operate in phased outcomes, integrating commercial-off-the-shelf solutions, validating tactics, techniques, and procedures, and preparing 5th generation bases to actively defend against Group 1-3 drone threats. Kansas’s selection also positions Smoky Hill Range as a candidate site for the Joint Interagency Task Force 401 test range.

_ _ _

Photo via The Center For Land Use Interpretation