Kansas’ Gradey Dick Named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week

IRVING, Texas – Kansas freshman Gradey Dick has been named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week in a vote by a media panel which covers the league. It is the third time this season Dick has earned the accolade.

A Wichita, Kansas guard, Dick opened the week scoring a career-high 26 points with three rebounds, three assists and two steals in the 87-76 road win at Oklahoma State, ending the Cowboys’ five-game winning streak. In the 87-71 win versus No. 9 Baylor, Dick scored 16 points with five rebounds and two steals. For the week, Dick averaged 21.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.0 steals in the two Kansas wins.

Dick’s 63 threes are tied for fourth-most made in the Big 12 and rank fifth on the KU freshmen all-time list. His 14.7 scoring average is second on the KU team and ranks fifth on the KU freshmen list, just ahead of Danny Manning’s 14.6 ppg set in 1984. Dick also ranks second on the KU freshman list in free throw percentage at 84.9% and 10th in steals with 42.

This marks the fifth Big 12 weekly honor for a Jayhawk in 2022-23. Redshirt-junior forward Jalen Wilson was the Big 12 Player of the Week on Dec. 5, while teammate KJ Adams was the player of the week on Jan. 16. Besides today, Dick was named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week on Nov. 21 and Dec. 5.

No. 3 Kansas (22-5, 10-4) plays at No. 24 TCU (18-9, 7-7) on ESPN Big Monday tonight at 8 p.m. CT. KU and Texas sit atop the Big 12 standings with 10-4 league records, one game ahead of Baylor (9-5) with Kansas State and Iowa State at 8-6.