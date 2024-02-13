Kansas Goes for Fourth Straight Win Wednesday vs. Cincinnati

Watch | Listen | Live Stats | Game Notes | Tickets

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Big 12 Conference newcomer Cincinnati makes their first trip to Allen Fieldhouse as the Bearcats come to Lawrence to face the Kansas Jayhawks on Wednesday, Feb. 14.

Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m. CT and the game will be televised on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+ with Josh Klingler (play-by-play) and Brenda VanLengen (analyst) on the call. Fans can also listen to the game on the Jayhawk Radio Network from Learfield, with Steven Davis and David Lawrence calling the action.

Kansas has won three-straight games following a 69-52 victory over Houston on Feb. 8. The win improved the Jayhawks to 13-10 on the year while evening KU’s league record at 6-6 with six games to play in the regular season. Included in the win streak are victories over BYU and at TCU.

The Jayhawks are 10-1 this season at Allen Fieldhouse and 5-1 at home during conference play. Kansas has faced six nationally ranked opponents this season and holds the No. 7 Strength of Schedule in the country, according to the latest NET Rankings through games of Feb. 12. KU is 1-5 against ranked opponents, highlighted by an 87-66 victory over then-No. 4 Baylor on Jan. 10. The win was KU’s first league win of the season and first win over a top-five opponent since 2009.

A historic individual performance led the way for Kansas in its victory over Houston. Taiyanna Jackson recorded her 37th career double-double with 25 points and 15 rebounds while matching the single-game school record with 9 blocked shots. In the process, Jackson surpassed Lisa Tate’s school record for career blocked shots with 270, accomplishing the feat in less than three full seasons at KU.

Jackson has been playing at an elite level of late, scoring better than 20 points in three-straight games. In that span, she is averaging 23.3 points, 15.3 rebounds and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 69.0% (29-42) from the field. Jackson was named the Big 12 Player of the Week for the first time this season on Feb. 5 following the victories over BYU and TCU, then was named to the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Watch List for the second-consecutive season on Feb. 7.

S’Mya Nichols extended her double-digit scoring streak to 11-consecutive games after finishing with 11 points against Houston. KU’s leading scorer, Nichols is averaging 14.4 points per game in her freshman season, which is third in school history for scoring average by a freshman.

With 12 points in the win over Houston, Zakiyah Franklin surpassed Vickie Adkins (1982-86) for No. 7 in career scoring. KU’s all-time leader in games played and minutes played, Franklin enters the week with 1,793 career points. She also ranks No. 4 in school history with 481 assists, No. 6 with 392 free throws made and No. 9 with 129 made threes.

Holly Kersgieter became only the sixth player in Kansas women’s basketball history to reach 1,800 career points, doing so with eight points in KU’s win over Houston. Kersgieter is KU’s career record holder for three-pointers made with 251, and she’s No. 6 on the all-time scoring list with exactly 1,800 points. She ranks fourth on the team, averaging 11.0 points per game this season.

Kansas finished the Houston game with 12 blocked shots, which is tied for third-most in a game in program history. It was KU’s most blocks in a game since recording 12 vs. Missouri on Jan. 24, 2004.

Wednesday’s game will be the first all-time meeting between Kansas and Cincinnati in women’s basketball. The Bearcats comes to Lawrence with a record of 12-11 (4-8 Big 12) in their first year in the league, including wins in two of their last three games.

Single-game tickets for Big 12 Conference games are on-sale now, with tickets ranging from $8-$15. To purchase today, visit KUAthletics.com or call 800-34-HAWKS.

Kansas makes its first trip to Provo, Utah, to face BYU on Saturday, Feb. 17. Tipoff is set for 5 p.m. CT and the game will be broadcast on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+.