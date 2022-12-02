Salina, KS

Now: 40 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 72 ° | Lo: 31 °

Kansas Forest Service Opens Orders

Maddy Rohr / K-State Research and ExtensionDecember 2, 2022

The Kansas Forest Service has opened orders for tree and shrub seedlings and other items for use in conservation plantings. 

Officials say orders will be taken through May 1, 2023. Plantings may function as wildlife habitat, windbreaks, wood lots, timber plantations or educational and riparian (streambank) plantings. The seedlings typically vary in species, are low-cost, and range from 8-18 inches tall. 

Kansas State University horticulture expert Ward Upham said consumers ordering seedlings should look for two types: bareroot and containerized.  Certain trees may come as one or the other or both. 

“Containerized provide a higher survival rate and quicker establishment,” Upham said, who suggests ordering early “to ensure receiving the items you want.” 

Upham said orders start being shipped mid-March. All items are sold in single species units consisting of 25 plants.  

“For example, a unit of Eastern Red Cedar has 25 trees per unit,” he said. “Though a single species unit is most commonly purchased, four special bundles are also available, including a quail bundle, pheasant bundle, eastern pollinator bundle and western pollinator bundle.” 

Tree planting accessories and tools are also available to order including marking flags, root protective slurry, rabbit protective tubes, weed barrier fabric and tree tubes. 

“If there have been problems with deer browsing on young trees, the tree tubes are a must,” Upham said 

Seedlings may not be used for landscape (ornamental) plantings or grown for resale, Upham said. 

Additional details and order forms are available through The Kansas Forest Service Conservation Tree Planting Program. Order forms are also available from local K-State Research and Extension offices. 

Upham and his colleagues in K-State’s Department of Horticulture and Natural Resources produce a weekly Horticulture Newsletter with tips for maintaining home landscapes and gardens. The newsletter is available to view online or can be delivered by email each week. 

Interested persons can also send their garden and yard-related questions to Upham at [email protected], or contact your local K-State Research and Extension office 

_ _ _

KSU Photo

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Farming News

Kansas Forest Service Opens Orders

The Kansas Forest Service has opened orders for tree and shrub seedlings and other items for use in ...

December 2, 2022 Comments

Large Fire Contained

Top News

December 2, 2022

Jayhawks Roll Over Pirates in Big 1...

Sports News

December 2, 2022

Jayhawks Sweep Miami in NCAA Tourna...

Sports News

December 2, 2022

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Tis’ the Season For...
December 1, 2022Comments
Holiday Give & Go Ch...
December 1, 2022Comments
Counterfeit $100s
December 1, 2022Comments
VIDEO: Friday Night ̶...
December 1, 2022Comments

LISTEN LIVE

© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra