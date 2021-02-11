Kansas Football Unveils 2021 Schedule

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Big 12 Conference announced its full schedule Thursday, completing the 2021 slate for Kansas Football.

The 12-game schedule for the Jayhawks include six home dates at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium and six road contests. The Jayhawks have five home conference games and four on the road.

Kansas will open its schedule with a non-conference home game against South Dakota on Sept. 4. This will be just the second matchup all-time between Kansas and South Dakota, with the Jayhawks topping the Coyotes 31-14 in 2013.

The Jayhawks will then head on the road to Conway, South Carolina where they will face Coastal Carolina for the third straight year on Sept. 11.

The following week, Kansas will open the Big 12 portion of its schedule at home against Baylor on Sept. 18. That will mark the earliest the Jayhawks have opened conference play since 2012. It also serves as the first conference game of the season for any of the Big 12 schools.

Kansas then will step back out of Big 12 play and travel to Duke to face the Blue Devils on Sept. 25. The Jayhawks are 1-1 all-time against Duke, winning in 2009 and dropping a road contest in 2014.

The game at Duke will serve as the first of a two-game road swing for Kansas. The Jayhawks will travel to Iowa State the following week on Oct. 2 for its first road conference game and second conference game overall.

Following an open week on Oct. 9, the Jayhawks will host back-to-back home games in Lawrence against Texas Tech (Oct. 16) and Oklahoma (Oct. 23). The last time Texas Tech visited Memorial Stadium, the Jayhawks won 37-34 in a thriller.

Kansas will then hit the road again to close out October in Stillwater against Oklahoma State on Oct. 30.

The Dillons Sunflower Showdown between Kansas and Kansas State is scheduled for Nov. 6 in Lawrence. Kansas hosted a sellout crowd the last time the two teams met here.

The Jayhawks will then travel for back-to-back games again to close out their road schedule. Kansas travels to Texas on Nov. 13 and TCU on Nov. 20.

The team’s regular season schedule closes on Nov. 27 at home against West Virginia. The Big 12 Championship Game in Arlington, Texas is set for Dec. 4.