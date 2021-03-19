Salina, KS

Kansas Football to Open Spring Practice March 30

KU Athletics ReleaseMarch 19, 2021

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Football will open spring practice Tuesday, March 30th, the program announced today. The Jayhawks will practice 15 times leading up to their spring game on May 1 at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Kansas was originally scheduled to open spring practice March 23.

“After speaking with Coach (Emmett) Jones and members in our athletics department, we have made the decision to push back the start of spring practice by one week,” said Interim Director of Athletics Kurt Watson. “This decision was made simply on what is best for the football program during this interim period. By delaying a week, the hope is this will allow the new KU AD additional time to review the football program and make the decision on how we move forward. Coach Jones is eager to get to work on the football field, but he agrees that delaying a week is the right decision.”

The Jayhawks will continue their offseason strength and conditioning workouts next week leading up to the first on-field practice.

Kansas will first take the practice field March 30 in helmets and jerseys for the first two practices. After taking Easter weekend off, the Jayhawks will practice each Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday leading up to the spring game. The Jayhawks will be able to have their first contact/non-tackle practice on April 6, and can begin tackling on April 8.

More details will be released on the spring game in coming weeks. For the most up-to-date information on the Jayhawks, follow @KU_Football on Twitter and visit kuathletics.com.

