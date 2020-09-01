Salina, KS

Now: 77 °

Currently: Overcast

Hi: 78 ° | Lo: 61 °

Kansas Football Season-Opener Slated for FS1

KU Athletics ReleaseSeptember 1, 2020

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Kansas Jayhawks football season-opener against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers on Saturday, Sept. 12 will air in front of a national TV audience on Fox Sports 1. Kickoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. CT at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Tim Brando and Spencer Tillman will be calling the Week 1 matchup.

“While we are not able to have fans in attendance for this game due to the pandemic, the next highest priority was getting our student-athletes on national television,” said Director of Athletics Jeff Long. “We have players from all across the country on our football team and playing on FS1 in the 9 p.m. time slot will provide their families and KU football fans the opportunity to watch. While it may be a later kickoff than we are accustomed to, Coach Miles and the team are excited to play in front of a national audience to start the season.”

News and Notes:

  • The Jayhawks are 74-50-7 all-time in season-openers, including a 14-6 mark since 2000.
  • This marks the Jayhawks’ first season-opener against a Sun Belt opponent.
  • KU holds a 5-2 overall record against the Sun Belt Conference.
  • The Sept. 12 matchup will be the latest played season-opener for the Jayhawks since 1987, when KU opened its season on the same date at Auburn.
  • The Jayhawks earned a 37-34 homecoming victory over Texas Tech on Oct. 26 last season on Fox Sports 1.
  • Head Coach Les Miles is 13-4 in season-openers as a college head coach.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

RELATED POSTS

KU Announces No Fans at Game with Coastal Car...

August 31, 2020 3:43 pm

Kansas to Host Coastal Carolina in Season-Ope...

August 14, 2020 9:13 pm

Kansas Announces 2020 Football Schedule

August 12, 2020 10:44 am

Big 12 to Continue Fall Sports

 10:30 am


Latest Stories

Sports News

Game Times, TV Announced for First ...

MANHATTAN, Kan. – K-State football will open the season with a pair of daytime kicks as the Big ...

September 1, 2020 Comments

Kansas Football Season-Opener Slate...

Sports News

September 1, 2020

AUDIO: KWU Coaches Show 8/31

Sports News

September 1, 2020

South Girls Golf Opens 2020 with St...

Sports News

September 1, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Sheriff’s Office In...
September 1, 2020Comments
16 New Saline County COVI...
August 31, 2020Comments
Virus Can’t Stop Me...
August 31, 2020Comments
Vehicle Theft on E. Wayne
August 31, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH