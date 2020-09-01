Kansas Football Season-Opener Slated for FS1

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Kansas Jayhawks football season-opener against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers on Saturday, Sept. 12 will air in front of a national TV audience on Fox Sports 1. Kickoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. CT at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Tim Brando and Spencer Tillman will be calling the Week 1 matchup.

“While we are not able to have fans in attendance for this game due to the pandemic, the next highest priority was getting our student-athletes on national television,” said Director of Athletics Jeff Long. “We have players from all across the country on our football team and playing on FS1 in the 9 p.m. time slot will provide their families and KU football fans the opportunity to watch. While it may be a later kickoff than we are accustomed to, Coach Miles and the team are excited to play in front of a national audience to start the season.”

