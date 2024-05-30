Kansas Football Non-Conference Slate Highlighted by ESPN Primetime Matchup vs. UNLV

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The 2024 Kansas Football season is under 100 days away, as Kansas’ non-conference game times and tv designations were announced by the Big 12 Conference on Thursday. The slate is highlighted by a Friday night ESPN Primetime showdown vs. UNLV on Friday, September 13 at 6 p.m.

Kansas will kick off its 2024 season on Thursday, August 29 against Lindenwood at 7 p.m. at Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kansas on ESPN+. The season opener vs. Lindenwood will open Kansas’ 133rd season of football, while Lindenwood plays against its first-ever FBS opponent.

The Jayhawks will then travel to Champaign, Illinois to take on the Illinois Fighting Illini on Saturday, September 7 at 6 p.m. on FS1. The matchup will be the second in as many years between the two teams, as Kansas defeated Illinois, 34-23, on Sept. 8, 2023, in Lawrence.

In a rematch of the 2023 Guaranteed Rate Bowl, Kansas will host UNLV at Children’s Mercy Park on Friday, September 13 at 6 p.m. on ESPN. The game will serve as Kansas’ second home weekday ESPN Primetime game in as many years. The Jayhawks previously defeated Illinois in 2023, which was Kansas’ first weekday ESPN home primetime game since 1995. The game versus UNLV was previously scheduled for Saturday, September 14.

All six of Kansas’ 2024 home games will be played in the Kansas City metro area due to construction on the university’s Gateway District. For a full 2024 Kansas Football schedule, click here. Game times and television designations for the remainder of the schedule will be announced in-season, 12 days before the game date.

Fans will have the opportunity to purchase the 2024 Kansas Football 4-game season ticket package that includes all home games at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The season ticket package will be launched to the general public on Monday, June 3rd at 10 am with prices starting as low as $230 for general stadium seating.

Other ticket options include the popular Family Zone as well as available Premium Seating opportunities. Purchasing a 4-game season ticket package also continues to enhance your priority to pick seats in the reimagined David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium for the 2025 season. 6-game season ticket packages which include the first two games at Children’s Mercy Park are sold out.

Single game tickets for the games at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium will go on sale at a later date. For those interested in getting more information from the Kansas Athletics Ticket Office on ticket options for the 2024 season, please click here.

