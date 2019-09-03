Salina, KS

Now: 75 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 94 ° | Lo: 66 °

Kansas First Responders Headed to Help in Florida

Todd PittengerSeptember 3, 2019

A Kansas team of first responders is headed to Florida to provide assistance as deadly Hurricane Dorian draws near. 

According to the State Fire Marshal’s Office, an Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) team comprised of members from multiple Kansas agencies has been deployed to Florida for Hurricane Dorian response efforts. Kansas Task Force 1 (KS-TF1) has rostered a team of 42 first responders from across the state to assist with operations in Florida as catastrophic Hurricane Dorian makes its way closer to the east coast of the US.

The team left Monday evening for an expected 14-day deployment in Florida. KS-TF1 will be taking qualified Emergency Management Accreditation Program (EMAP)-equivalent Type 3 USAR equipment, which includes floodwater/swiftwater equipment and full collapse rescue cache.

“History has shown us how important an immediate and effective emergency response is during catastrophic weather events when it comes to saving lives and property,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “We are sending an extremely trained and qualified group of Kansas first responders to assist the State of Florida as it faces this monstrous storm. It is my sincere hope that this team will provide the assistance needed in the safest way possible, and that they all return to Kansas as quickly and safely as possible.”

The team is prepared to search for and transport any people and animals stranded by rising storm surge and flood waters. They are also ready to provide basic life support and medical care, while supporting any other urban search and rescue efforts.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Kansas State Fair Begins This Week

From Pronto Pup eating contests to an Explore Kansas Festival and a draft horse parade, this year's ...

September 3, 2019 Comments

100 Year Anniversary of Great Ike C...

Top News

September 3, 2019

Kansas First Responders Headed to H...

Top News

September 3, 2019

AUDIO: Les Miles Weekly Press Confe...

Sports News

September 2, 2019


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Kansas State Fair Begins ...
September 3, 2019Comments
FHSU Earns 10 National To...
September 2, 2019Comments
“The Alley” S...
September 2, 2019Comments
Life and Times: Segregati...
September 2, 2019Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH