Kansas First Responders Headed to Help in Florida

A Kansas team of first responders is headed to Florida to provide assistance as deadly Hurricane Dorian draws near.



According to the State Fire Marshal’s Office, an Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) team comprised of members from multiple Kansas agencies has been deployed to Florida for Hurricane Dorian response efforts. Kansas Task Force 1 (KS-TF1) has rostered a team of 42 first responders from across the state to assist with operations in Florida as catastrophic Hurricane Dorian makes its way closer to the east coast of the US.

The team left Monday evening for an expected 14-day deployment in Florida. KS-TF1 will be taking qualified Emergency Management Accreditation Program (EMAP)-equivalent Type 3 USAR equipment, which includes floodwater/swiftwater equipment and full collapse rescue cache.

“History has shown us how important an immediate and effective emergency response is during catastrophic weather events when it comes to saving lives and property,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “We are sending an extremely trained and qualified group of Kansas first responders to assist the State of Florida as it faces this monstrous storm. It is my sincere hope that this team will provide the assistance needed in the safest way possible, and that they all return to Kansas as quickly and safely as possible.”

The team is prepared to search for and transport any people and animals stranded by rising storm surge and flood waters. They are also ready to provide basic life support and medical care, while supporting any other urban search and rescue efforts.