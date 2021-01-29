Kansas Farm Bureau launching Policy Engagement Series

Kansas Farm Bureau will kick off its grassroots policy development process at 7 p.m. Feb. 10. The virtual event is the first in the Policy Engagement Series, designed as an additional tool to help members engage in the development of Kansas Farm Bureau policy. Counties and districts are encouraged to continue engaging in policy development at the local level as well.

The first session will include an update on top policy issues from KFB’s lobby team and an overview of how members can engage in the policy development process. Participants will have the opportunity to ask questions and surface issues during the session as well. Click here to complete the required registration.

The second virtual session at 7 p.m. Feb. 17 will feature Tony George, program manager of the meat and poultry inspection unit at the Kansas Department of Agriculture. He will talk about the meat inspection process and interstate sales. There will be time for questions on this topic and general issue surfacing from participants. Register here.