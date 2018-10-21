Salina, KS

Kansas falls to Texas Tech, 48-16

KU Athletics ReleaseOctober 20, 2018

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech’s high-powered offense proved to be too much for Kansas as the Jayhawks fell to the Red Raiders, 48-16, on Saturday afternoon inside Jones AT&T Stadium.

Kansas’ defense slowed Texas Tech for the first three quarters, but late TTU scoring drives and the Jayhawks struggling to stay on the field on the offensive side of the ball gave the Red Raiders the victory.

The duo of freshman safety cornerback Corione Harris and junior safety Mike Lee combined for 16 tackles, including a season high nine stops from Lee, who was leading the team in tackles before being ejected for targeting late in the second half. Senior cornerback Hasan Defense was also a difference maker on the defense after snagging his third interception in his last two outings. The Jayhawks forced four turnovers, while giving the ball up twice.

In the midst of season highs, career highs and streaks on defense, senior linebacker Joe Dineen Jr. tied Willie Pless for the most career tackles for a loss in KU program history with 41.

Defensively, KU pressured the Red Raiders offense, but Kansas’ offense couldn’t find a rhythm and were haunted by failed third down conversions. The Jayhawks were 2-of-13 in converting on third down, with their first third down conversion coming in the third quarter, which resulted in a touchdown reception for senior wide receiver Steven Sims Jr.

The Jayhawks finished the day with 308 total yards on offense, including 70 rushing yards from freshman running back Pooka Williams Jr. on 16 carries. Senior quarterback Peyton Bender threw for 221 yards and two touchdowns.

