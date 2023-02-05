Kansas Falls to No. 24 Texas, 68-65

Box Score | Season Stats | Postgame Notes

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas duo of Taiyanna Jackson and Zakiyah Franklin combined for 41 points, but the Jayhawks came up just short as No. 24 Texas edged Kansas, 68-65, in Big 12 women’s basketball play Saturday afternoon in Allen Fieldhouse.

Kansas dropped to 14-7 overall and 4-5 in Big 12 play, while Texas (17-6, 8-2) won its fifth-straight game.

Down 67-62 with 15.6 seconds remaining, KU’s Holly Kersgieter drained a three-pointer from the left corner to make the game 67-65 with 10.7 seconds on the clock. After a pair of missed UT free throws, Kansas called timeout yet had an entry pass stolen, ending the scoring threat. The Jayhawks would not get a shot off on its final two possessions with the clock winding down.

Jackson recorded her 14th double-double of the season with 21 points and 13 rebounds. It was the senior’s third 20-point scoring game of the 2022-23 season and Jackson’s 21 points matched her conference season high. Jackson was 9-for-11 (81.8%) from the field with a team-high four blocked shots. Franklin was also solid from the field, shooting 8-for-15 (53.3%) in posting her fifth 20-point effort of the season, including her second in Big 12 play. KU’s Wyvette Mayberry led the team with eight assists.

Kansas would lead a little over 24 minutes to Texas’ 8:35 and the game was tied nine times with seven lead changes. KU shot 50 percent (26-52) for the contest, marking its fourth game of shooting 50 percent or better this season.

“The resiliency of this team is really something to watch,” Kansas Coach Brandon Schneider said. “We fell behind in the second quarter and came back, then did the same in the third quarter, but it’s got to turn to victories. We must focus on the next game, really dive in with our focus and preparation and go from there. We have some players that are really competing and now we just need to be able to put it together.”

With the scored tied at 6-6, Kansas went on a 4-0 run highlighted by layups from Jackson and Franklin to give the home team a 10-6 cushion. KU would later go up 15-10 on a Franklin three-pointer with 49 seconds remaining in the first quarter. Texas would then go on a 10-0 run, closing out the quarter on a 5-0 run and opening the second quarter with a 5-0 run to take a 20-15 lead with 8:22 before intermission.

Kansas responded with Jackson scoring six-straight points to give the Jayhawks a 21-20 lead with 6:56 before halftime. KU would never relinquish its first-half lead and built up a 34-26 margin with baskets by Franklin, Jackson and Chandler Prater. KU led at halftime 34-28. Jackson led all scorers with 12 points in the first half, while Franklin had 11 points for the Jayhawks.

Kansas led 38-34 on a Jackson layup with 6:43 to play in the third quarter. Texas would then go on an 8-0 to take a 42-38 lead before a Mayberry three would make the score 42-41 with 4:20 to play in the quarter. A Jackson layup would knot the score at 43-43, then KU would go on a 6-0 run capped off by a Zsofia Telegdy three-pointer to give the Jayhawks a 49-43 lead with 3:06 to play in the third. KU would maintain its and be up 53-48 heading into the final quarter.

Texas clawed back and tied the game at 57-57 with 6:33 left to play. UT took a 61-59 lead with 3:34 on the clock and never trailed despite Kanas cutting the lead to 67-65 on Kersgieter’s three with 10.7 remaining.

Up Next

Kansas plays its second straight home game when it plays host to TCU (6-16, 0-11) on Wednesday, Feb. 8. Tip off from Allen Fieldhouse is set for 7 p.m. CT and will be televised on Big 12 NOW via ESPN+.