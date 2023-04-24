Kansas Falls to No. 24 Oklahoma State in Series Finale

Box Score | Season Statistics | Conference Statistics

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The No. 24-ranked Oklahoma State Cowboys topped Kansas 8-3 on Sunday afternoon at Hoglund Ballpark to complete a three-game sweep. Sophomore Luke Leto and senior Cole Elvis both hit home runs.

Kansas scored the first run of the game for the second time this weekend. In the second inning, Leto hit a solo home run over the center field wall. The homer gave Kansas a 1-0 lead.

Oklahoma State (28-13, 11-7) took the lead in the third inning and never looked back. After a walk and hit by pitch to start the inning, a sacrifice bunt put runners at second and third with one out. Roc Riggio then hit a two-run single to put the Cowboys ahead. They added a third run on an RBI groundout to make it 3-1.

After OSU scored one more run on an RBI groundout in the fourth, the Cowboys tacked on three more in the fifth. An RBI single, RBI double and sacrifice fly extended the Oklahoma State advantage to 7-1. One more run in the seventh made the score 8-1.

In the ninth, Kansas got a pair of runs on a two-run homer by Elvis. The home run was his 11th of the season and Elvis has now homered in four straight games. He is the first Jayhawk with a home run in four straight games since at least 2003. The homer ended the scoring at 8-3.

The Jayhawks had opportunities offensively on Sunday afternoon, but they were unable to capitalize. KU left nine runners on base over the first five innings, including seven in the first three frames.

Junior Ethan Bradford started for Kansas and suffered the loss to fall to 2-4 on the season. He allowed three runs on three hits over three innings.

PITCHERS OF RECORD

Win: Bayden Root (4-1)

Final line: 4.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 5 SO

Loss: Ethan Bradford (2-4)

Final line: 3.0 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 1 BB, 1 SO

NOTES

• Elvis extended his hitting streak to 17 games with a home run in the ninth inning. He has homered in four-straight games for the first time in his career and is the first Jayhawk with a home run in four-straight games since at least 2003. The home run was his 11th of the season, which is the most on the team.

• Brooks finished the day 2-for-5 with a double. He has multiple hits in four of his last five games and extended his on-base streak to 11 games.

• Leto hit his fifth home run of the season.

• English extended his on-base streak to 16 games.

UP NEXT

Kansas (19-21, 5-10 Big 12) hits the road for a four-game trip, with one at Wichita State and three at Oklahoma. The Jayhawks will face Wichita State on Wednesday, April 26 at 6 p.m. CT before continuing on to Oklahoma for a three-game series set to begin on Friday, April 28.