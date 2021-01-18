Kansas Falls to No. 2 Baylor, 77-69

WACO, Texas – No. 9 Kansas fell behind to No. 2 Baylor early and wasn’t able to overcome the deficit as the Jayhawks fell to the Bears, 69-77, inside the Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas on Monday.

Kansas (10-4, 4-3 Big 12) was led by two players in double-figures including 17 points from sophomore guard Christian Braun and 16 points from junior guard Ochai Agbaji. It was Braun’s 10th-career game in double-figures including his fifth this season.

Baylor (13-0, 6-0) was led by a game-high 30 points from junior guard Jared Butler. The Bears shot 54% (28-of-52) from the field, while out-rebounding the Jayhawks, 29-23.

The Bears jumped out to an early advantage behind opportune offense, as the Bears shot 55% (16-of-29) from the field in the first half, including 17 first half points from Butler. Butler led the Bears to a 41-28 advantage at the break.

Kansas was able to draw to within five points in the second half at 51-56 with 10 minutes remaining, before Baylor was able to close out the game in the final stretch.

Kansas finished shooting 48% (25-of-52) from the floor and 53% (10-of-19) from beyond the arc.