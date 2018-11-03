Salina, KS

Kansas falls to Iowa State, 27-3

KU Athletics ReleaseNovember 3, 2018

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas wasn’t able to gain any momentum on Saturday afternoon after costly miscues and a rare turnover kept KU from the end zone, as the Jayhawks fell to Iowa State, 27-3, inside David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.

The Cyclones defense limited the Jayhawks’ trips to the red zone and prevented KU from getting in the end zone all game. Failing to score in all three trips to the red zone, a 47-yard field goal by senior Gabriel Rui put KU on the board in the second quarter, the Jayhawks’ only points of the day.

Iowa State and Kansas both tallied 20 first downs, but KU failed to convert when crossing into ISU territory, which proved to be a difference maker in the game.

Despite not being able to get on the scoreboard, Kansas’ offense tallied 314 total yards. Junior running back Khalil Herbert notched a season-high 91 rushing yards on 21 carries, while sophomore wide receiver Stephon Robinson Jr. collected a career-high 52 receiving yards on four receptions.

