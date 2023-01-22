Kansas Falls at No. 18 Iowa State

Box Score | Season Stats

AMES, Iowa – Kansas was held to a season-low 50 points as the Jayhawks were defeated 64-50 by No. 18 Iowa State on Saturday evening at Hilton Coliseum.

Kansas fell to 13-5 on the year and 3-4 in Big 12 play, while the Cyclones improved to 13-4 and 5-2 in league play.

Taiyanna Jackson recorded her 12th double-double of the season to lead the Jayhawks, finishing with 13 points and 15 rebounds, while adding three blocked shots. Zakiyah Franklin added 11 points and Wyvette Mayberry had 10 for the Jayhawks, who had just six players score in the game.

The game was tied twice in the first quarter and featured one lead change, with Iowa State leading 15-12 after a low-scoring first 10 minutes of play. ISU shot all but two of their field goals from three-point range and made 5-of-14 from downtown to have the early lead. Jackson scored seven of KU’s nine points in the second quarter, while a basket from Chandler Prater had the Jayhawks within three at 24-21 with 3:44 to play in the half. Iowa State closed the first half on a 7-0 lead, however, and led 31-21 at the break.

The Jayhawks were never able to mount a serious threat in the second half as the Cyclones hot shooting continued. ISU hit another five three-pointers after halftime, giving them 12 for the game, and the Cyclones extended their lead in each quarter to secure the win.

Kansas had the advantage in the paint, outscoring ISU 32-18, but the Cyclones more than made up for it behind the arc, where they hit 12-of-31 three-pointers compared to 2-of-16 for the Jayhawks. Both teams shot 34% from the field and ISU won the rebounding battle by one, 43-42.

Up Next

Kansas has eight days to prepare for the first installment of the Dillons Sunflower Showdown in 2023 as the Jayhawks will host Kansas State on Kansas Day, Jan. 29. That game will tip off at 5 p.m. CT and be televised nationally on ESPNU.